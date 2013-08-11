CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, Aug 11 Scoreboard on the third day of the fourth Ashes test between England and Australia in County Durham on Sunday: England first innings 238 all out (A.Cook 51, N.Lyon 4-42) Australia first innings C.Rogers c Prior b Swann 110 D.Warner b Broad 3 U.Khawaja c Prior b Broad 0 M.Clarke c Cook b Broad 6 S.Smith c Prior b Bresnan 17 S.Watson c Prior b Broad 68 B.Haddin lbw b Swann 13 P.Siddle c Cook b Anderson 5 R.Harris lbw b Broad 28 N.Lyon lbw b Anderson 4 J.Bird not out 0 Extras (nb-2 b-2 lb-11, w-1) 16 Total (all out) 270 Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-12 3-49 4-76 5-205 6-224 7-233 8-245 9-258 Bowling: Anderson 25-8-65-2, Broad 24.3-7-71-5 (nb-2, w-1), Bresnan 19-3-63-1, Swann 18-5-48-2, Trott 3-0-10-0 England lead the five-match series 2-0 (Compiled by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Clare Fallon)