Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, Aug 12 Scoreboard on the fourth morning of the fourth Ashes test between England and Australia in County Durham on Monday: Australia first innings 270 (C.Rogers 110, S.Watson 68, S.Broad 5-71) England first innings 238 (A.Cook 51, N.Lyon 4-42) Second innings A.Cook c Haddin b Harris 22 J.Root b Harris 2 J.Trott c Haddin b Harris 23 K.Pietersen c Rogers b Lyon 44 I.Bell b Harris 113 J.Bairstow c Haddin b Lyon 28 T.Bresnan c & b Harris 45 M.Prior b Harris 0 S.Broad c Smith b Harris 13 G.Swann not out 30 J.Anderson c Haddin b Lyon 0 Extras (lb-5, w-1, b-4) 10 Total (all out) 330 Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-42 3-49 4-155 5-221 6-251, 7-251, 8-275 9-317 Bowling: Harris 28-2-117-7, Bird 20.3-6-67-0, Watson 6.3-1-22-0, Siddle 17-4-59-0 (w-1), Lyon 22.1-3-55-3, Smith 1-0-1-0 Australia need 299 to win England lead the five-match series 2-0 (Compiled by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.