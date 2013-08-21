LONDON, Aug 21 Scoreboard at the close on the
first day of the fifth and final Ashes test between England and
Australia at The Oval on Wednesday.
Australia won the toss
Australia first innings
C.Rogers c Trott b Swann 23
D.Warner c Prior b Anderson 6
S.Watson c Pietersen b Broad 176
M.Clarke b Anderson 7
S.Smith not out 66
P.Siddle not out 18
Extras (lb-6 nb-5) 11
Total (for four wickets, 90 overs) 307
Fall: 1-11 2-118 3-144 4-289
Bowling: Anderson 18-3-52-2, Broad 19-3-73-1 (4nb), Swann
30-4-71-1, Woakes 15-5-52-0, Kerrigan 8-0-53-0 (1nb)
