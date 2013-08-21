LONDON, Aug 21 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the fifth and final Ashes test between England and Australia at The Oval on Wednesday. Australia won the toss Australia first innings C.Rogers c Trott b Swann 23 D.Warner c Prior b Anderson 6 S.Watson c Pietersen b Broad 176 M.Clarke b Anderson 7 S.Smith not out 66 P.Siddle not out 18 Extras (lb-6 nb-5) 11 Total (for four wickets, 90 overs) 307 Fall: 1-11 2-118 3-144 4-289 Bowling: Anderson 18-3-52-2, Broad 19-3-73-1 (4nb), Swann 30-4-71-1, Woakes 15-5-52-0, Kerrigan 8-0-53-0 (1nb) (Editing by Ed Osmond)