LONDON, Aug 22 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the fifth and final Ashes test between England and Australia at The Oval on Thursday. England first innings A.Cook not out 17 J.Root not out 13 Extras (b-1 lb-1) 2 Total (for no wicket, 17.3 overs) 32 Bowling: Starc 5-1-10-0 Harris 4-3-2-0 Faulkner 3-0-8-0 Siddle 5.3-1-10-0 Australia first innings C.Rogers c Trott b Swann 23 D.Warner c Prior b Anderson 6 S.Watson c Pietersen b Broad 176 M.Clarke b Anderson 7 S.Smith not out 138 P.Siddle b Anderson 23 B.Haddin b Trott 30 J.Faulkner c Trott b Woakes 23 M.Starc b Swann 13 R.Harris c & b Anderson 33 N.Lyon not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-12 nb-5 w-2) 20 Total (for nine wickets dec., 128.5 overs) 492 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-118 3-144 4-289 5-320 6-385 7-422 8-446 9-491. Bowling: Anderson 29.5-4-95-4 (1w), Broad 31-4-128-1 (4nb), Swann 33-4-95-2, Woakes 24-7-96-1 (1w), Kerrigan 8-0-53-0 (1nb), Trott 3-0-12-1 (Editing by Ed Osmond)