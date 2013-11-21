Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
BRISBANE Nov 21 Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of the first Ashes test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Thursday:
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia first innings
C. Rogers c Bell b Broad 1
D. Warner c Pietersen b Broad 49
S. Watson c Swann b Broad 22
M. Clarke c Bell b Broad 1
S. Smith c Cook b Tremlett 31
G. Bailey c Cook b Anderson 3
B. Haddin not out 78
M. Johnson b Broad 64
P. Siddle c Cook b Anderson 7
R. Harris not out 4
Extras (lb-11, nb-1, w-1) 13
Total (for eight wickets, 90 overs) 273
Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-71, 3-73, 4-83, 5-100, 6-132, 7-246, 8-265
To bat: N. Lyon.
Bowling (to date): Anderson 22-5-61-2, Broad 20-3-65-5 (nb-1, w-1), Tremlett 19-3-51-1, Swann 26-4-80-0, Root 3-1-5-0.
England: A. Cook, M. Carberry, J. Trott, K. Pietersen, I. Bell, M. Prior, J. Root, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, C. Tremlett. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Patrick Johnston)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.