Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
BRISBANE, Nov 22 Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the first Ashes test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Friday: Australia second innings C. Rogers not out 15 D. Warner not out 45 Extras (lb-5) 5 Total (without loss, 22 overs) 65 To bat: S. Watson, M. Clarke, S. Smith, G. Bailey, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon. Bowling: Anderson 5-1-16-0, Broad 5-1-13-0, Tremlett 4-2-8-0, Swann 6-1-22-0, Root 2-1-1-0. - - England first innings A. Cook c Haddin b Harris 13 M. Carberry c Watson b Johnson 40 J. Trott c Haddin b Johnson 10 K. Pietersen c Bailey b Harris 18 I. Bell c Smith b Lyon 5 J. Root c Smith b Johnson 2 M. Prior c Smith b Lyon 0 S. Broad c Rogers b Siddle 32 G. Swann c Bailey b Johnson 0 C. Tremlett c Lyon b Harris 8 J. Anderson not out 2 Extras (lb-2, b-4) 6 Total (all out 52.4 overs) 136 Fall of wickets: 1-28 2-55 3-82 4-87 5-87 6-87 7-89 8-91 9-110 Bowling: Harris 15-5-28-3, Johnson 17-2-61-4, Siddle 11.4-3-24-1, Lyon 9-4-17-2 - - Australia first innings (overnight 273-8) C. Rogers c Bell b Broad 1 D. Warner c Pietersen b Broad 49 S. Watson c Swann b Broad 22 M. Clarke c Bell b Broad 1 S. Smith c Cook b Tremlett 31 G. Bailey c Cook b Anderson 3 B. Haddin run out 94 M. Johnson b Broad 64 P. Siddle c Cook b Anderson 7 R. Harris c Prior b Broad 9 N. Lyon not out 1 Extras (lb-11, nb-1, w-1) 13 Total (all out, 97.1 overs) 295 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-71, 3-73, 4-83, 5-100, 6-132, 7-246, 8-265, 9-282 Bowling: Anderson 25.1-5-67-2, Broad 24-3-81-6 (nb-1, w-1), Tremlett 19-3-51-1, Swann 26-4-80-0, Root 3-1-5-0. Australia won the toss and elected to bat (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien/Peter Rutherford)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.