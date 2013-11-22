BRISBANE, Nov 22 Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the first Ashes test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Friday: Australia second innings C. Rogers not out 15 D. Warner not out 45 Extras (lb-5) 5 Total (without loss, 22 overs) 65 To bat: S. Watson, M. Clarke, S. Smith, G. Bailey, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon. Bowling: Anderson 5-1-16-0, Broad 5-1-13-0, Tremlett 4-2-8-0, Swann 6-1-22-0, Root 2-1-1-0. - - England first innings A. Cook c Haddin b Harris 13 M. Carberry c Watson b Johnson 40 J. Trott c Haddin b Johnson 10 K. Pietersen c Bailey b Harris 18 I. Bell c Smith b Lyon 5 J. Root c Smith b Johnson 2 M. Prior c Smith b Lyon 0 S. Broad c Rogers b Siddle 32 G. Swann c Bailey b Johnson 0 C. Tremlett c Lyon b Harris 8 J. Anderson not out 2 Extras (lb-2, b-4) 6 Total (all out 52.4 overs) 136 Fall of wickets: 1-28 2-55 3-82 4-87 5-87 6-87 7-89 8-91 9-110 Bowling: Harris 15-5-28-3, Johnson 17-2-61-4, Siddle 11.4-3-24-1, Lyon 9-4-17-2 - - Australia first innings (overnight 273-8) C. Rogers c Bell b Broad 1 D. Warner c Pietersen b Broad 49 S. Watson c Swann b Broad 22 M. Clarke c Bell b Broad 1 S. Smith c Cook b Tremlett 31 G. Bailey c Cook b Anderson 3 B. Haddin run out 94 M. Johnson b Broad 64 P. Siddle c Cook b Anderson 7 R. Harris c Prior b Broad 9 N. Lyon not out 1 Extras (lb-11, nb-1, w-1) 13 Total (all out, 97.1 overs) 295 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-71, 3-73, 4-83, 5-100, 6-132, 7-246, 8-265, 9-282 Bowling: Anderson 25.1-5-67-2, Broad 24-3-81-6 (nb-1, w-1), Tremlett 19-3-51-1, Swann 26-4-80-0, Root 3-1-5-0. Australia won the toss and elected to bat (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien/Peter Rutherford)