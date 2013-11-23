BRISBANE, Nov 23 Scoreboard at close on the third day of the first Ashes test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Saturday: Australia won the toss and elected to bat Australia first innings 295 England first innings 136 Australia second innings (overnight 65-0) C. Rogers c Carberry b Broad 16 D. Warner c Prior b Broad 124 S. Watson c Broad b Tremlett 6 M. Clarke b Swann 113 S. Smith c Prior b Tremlett 0 G. Bailey b Swann 34 B. Haddin c Anderson b Tremlett 53 M. Johnson not out 39 P. Siddle not out 4 Extras (b-4, lb-8) 12 Total (for seven wickets dec, 94 overs) 401 Fall of wickets: 1-67 2-75 3-233 4-242 5-294 6-305 7-395 Did not bat: R. Harris, N. Lyon Bowling: Anderson 19-2-73-0, Broad 16-4-55-2, Tremlett 17-2-69-3, Swann 27-2-135-2, Root 15-2-57-0. England second innings A. Cook not out 11 M. Carberry b Harris 0 J. Trott c Lyon b Johnson 9 K. Pietersen not out 3 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for two wickets, 15 overs) 24 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-10 To bat: I. Bell, J. Root, M. Prior, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, C. Tremlett Bowling (to date): Harris 5-2-7-1, Johnson 4-2-7-1, Siddle 3-1-6-0, Lyon 3-1-3-0. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)