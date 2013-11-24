BRISBANE, Nov 24 Scoreboard after Australia beat England by 381 runs on the fourth day of the first Ashes test at the Gabba on Sunday: Australia won the toss and elected to bat Australia 295 & 401-7 declared England first innings 136 England second innings (overnight 24-2) A. Cook c Haddin b Lyon 65 M. Carberry b Harris 0 J. Trott c Lyon b Johnson 9 K. Pietersen c sub b Johnson 26 I. Bell c Haddin b Siddle 32 J. Root not out 26 M. Prior c Warner b Lyon 4 S. Broad c Haddin b Johnson 4 G. Swann c Smith b Johnson 0 C. Tremlett c Bailey b Harris 7 J. Anderson c & b Johnson 2 Extras (lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 4 Total (all out, 81.1 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-10 3-72 4-130 5-142 6-146 7-151 8-151 9-172 Bowling: Harris 19-4-49-2, Johnson 21.1-7-42-5 (w-1), Siddle 15-3-25-1 (nb-1), Lyon 20-6-46-2, Smith 4-1-15-0, Watson 2-2-0-0 Australia lead five-match series 1-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)