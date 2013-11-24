BRISBANE, Nov 24 Scoreboard after Australia beat
England by 381 runs on the fourth day of the first Ashes test at
the Gabba on Sunday:
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia 295 & 401-7 declared
England first innings 136
England second innings (overnight 24-2)
A. Cook c Haddin b Lyon 65
M. Carberry b Harris 0
J. Trott c Lyon b Johnson 9
K. Pietersen c sub b Johnson 26
I. Bell c Haddin b Siddle 32
J. Root not out 26
M. Prior c Warner b Lyon 4
S. Broad c Haddin b Johnson 4
G. Swann c Smith b Johnson 0
C. Tremlett c Bailey b Harris 7
J. Anderson c & b Johnson 2
Extras (lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 4
Total (all out, 81.1 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-10 3-72 4-130 5-142 6-146 7-151 8-151
9-172
Bowling: Harris 19-4-49-2, Johnson 21.1-7-42-5 (w-1), Siddle
15-3-25-1 (nb-1), Lyon 20-6-46-2, Smith 4-1-15-0, Watson 2-2-0-0
Australia lead five-match series 1-0.
