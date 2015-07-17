LONDON Steve Smith's prolific run of form shows no sign of ending any time soon.

The Australian right-hander was knocked off the top of the world rankings after failing to reach fifty in either innings of the first Ashes test, but he simply responded by flaying a brilliant 215 at Lord's.

Smith became the first Australian to score a double century at the home of cricket since Bill Brown in 1938, achieving what Greg Chappell, Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, among many other great batsmen for the baggy greens, failed to do.

"I've seen him since he's first started," Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson told reporters on Friday.

"He doesn't walk around like he's the number one or two in the world. He just works hard. I'm really proud of what he did."

Smith's numbers since the start of 2014 are phenomenal, particularly as he was first picked in the Australia side as a specialist leg-spinner.

Since January 2014 he has racked up eight test centuries, including knocks of 199, 192, 162 not out and 215.

In January he eclipsed the great Don Bradman's record for the number of runs scored by an Australian in a series against India, finishing with 769 including four centuries at an average of over 128.

The 26-year-old, however, still does not get the credit he deserves.

People say his technique is flawed and that he looks awkward at the crease with a crab-like movement across the stumps.

Apparently he has a limited range of attacking strokes and is vulnerable outside off stump early in an innings.

But Smith's last eight test first-innings knocks have brought scores of 162 not out, 133, 192, 117, 25, 199, 33 and 215, his first double ton in five-day cricket.

The statistics are genuinely Bradmanesque and with 10 test centuries in his first 30 matches he could eventually be mentioned comfortably in the same breath as those great Australian batsmen who never scored a double hundred at Lord's.

(Editing by Toby Davis)