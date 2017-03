MANCHESTER, England Aug 4 Australia were 137 for five in their second innings, an overall lead of 296, at tea on the fourth day of the third Ashes test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Scores: Australia 527 for seven declared (C.Rogers 84, M.Clarke 187, S.Smith 89, B.Haddin 65 not out, M.Starc 66 not out; G.Swann 5-159) and 137 for five v England 368 all out (A.Cook 62, K.Pietersen 113, I.Bell 60) (Editing by John Mehaffey)