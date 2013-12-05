ADELAIDE Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Ashes test on Thursday as England opted for a second spinner in Monty Panesar on a flat Adelaide Oval wicket.

England, trailing Australia 1-0 in the five-test series, named Joe Root to replace Jonathan Trott at number three after the South Africa-born batsman left the tour this week to deal with a stress-related illness.

Ben Stokes was handed his test debut and will slot in at number six.

Australia captain Michael Clarke was pleased to win his second toss in a row for a test on a drop-in pitch that is unlikely to offer much for the bowlers over the first three days, but is expected to offer turn later in the match.

"I think the ground's in fantastic condition," Clarke said pitchside after confirming his team would be unchanged from the 11 that defeated England by 381 runs in the opener in Brisbane.

"I think you know there'll be some natural variation (with the pitch) as the game goes on."

"Let's hope (the crowd's) nice and loud cheering us on today.

"We've got to come out here in this test and back up Brisbane."

England captain Alastair Cook said 22-year-old Stokes would offer "all-round balance" in attack for the tourists, who have overlooked the option of a third seamer in Chris Tremlett or Tim Bresnan.

"It looks a dry wicket and there hasn't been too much help on these pitches for the seamers, but we are lucky to have two spinners of this quality," Cook said of Panesar and fellow spinner Graeme Swann.

Teams:

Australia - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon.

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Joe Root, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Ben Stokes, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Monty Panesar.