By Nick Mulvenney

PERTH, Dec 13 Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and chose to bat first in the potentially decisive third Ashes test at a sunbaked WACA on Friday.

Australia, who could recapture the coveted urn with victory in Perth, were unchanged from the team that won the first two tests in Brisbane and Adelaide after paceman Ryan Harris recovered from a knee problem.

Spinner Nathan Lyon retained his place in the side as the Australian selectors resisted the temptation to go with a trio of pacemen to support the in-form Mitchell Johnson on a WACA pitch that is expected to provide plenty of bounce.

England, chasing a first win at the ground since 1978, brought in seamer Tim Bresnan for spinner Monty Panesar in the only change from the second test in Adelaide.

Bresnan last played in the penultimate test of the first Ashes series of the year in England, which the hosts won 3-0.

"Disappointing," said Cook, after losing the toss for the third successive time in the five-test series. "It looks a really good wicket but that's by the by now.

"We have got to put the ball in the right areas and put Australia under pressure.

"Historically, losing the toss and bowling here first isn't necesarily the end of the world.

"The stats can suggest you can get a bit of movement early on and the second innings can be the best to bat on."

Both Clarke and Cook will be playing their 100th test match.

"I didn't think I'd get a chance so to be standing here playing my 100th test is extremely special and obviously for Alastair too," said Clarke.

"He deserves the accolades he receives he's been a fantastic pllayer for a long time and I could not think of a better captain to be playing against in my 100th test."

Australia: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon.

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Joe Root, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Ben Stokes, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Tim Bresnan. (Editing by Peter Rutherford / Ian Ransom)