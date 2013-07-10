NOTTINGHAM, England, July 10 England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and chose to bat in the first Ashes test against Australia at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

England picked Steven Finn as their third fast bowler ahead of Tim Bresnan and Graham Onions.

Australia opted to play leg-spinning all-rounder Steve Smith at number six and awarded a first cap to 19-year-old left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.

Teams:

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Joe Root, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Steven Finn, James Anderson

Australia - Shane Watson, Chris Rogers, Ed Cowan, Michael Clarke (captain), Phil Hughes, Steve Smith, Brad Haddin (wicketkeeper), Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Ashton Agar

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John O'Brien)