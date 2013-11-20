BRISBANE Nov 21 Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and chose to bat first in the first Ashes test against England at the Gabba on Thursday.

Wicketkeeper Matt Prior was named in the England side after recovering from a calf strain, while Chris Tremlett took the spot as the third seamer alongside James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Australian batsman George Bailey was handed his baggy green cap by former captain Mark Taylor ahead of his test debut and spinner Nathan Lyon was included in the starting line-up with all-rounder James Faulkner named as 12th man.

England, who won the first series of this year's double header 3-0, are chasing a fourth straight Ashes triumph and a first victory at the Gabba since 1986.

Australia: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon.

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Joe Root, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Peter Rutherford)