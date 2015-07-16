LONDON, July 16 Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Ashes test against England in overcast conditions at Lord's on Thursday.

England named an unchanged team after winning the first test of the five-match series in Cardiff by 169 runs.

Australia included wicketkeeper Peter Nevill in place of Brad Haddin, who misses the game for personal reasons. Nevill makes his test debut at the age of 29.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was preferred to the more experienced Shane Watson.

Teams

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Adam Lyth, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Australia - David Warner, Chris Rogers, Steve Smith, Michael Clarke (captain), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John O'Brien)