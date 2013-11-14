SYDNEY The suspicion Australia has been putting out weakened teams to play England in Ashes tour matches will only have been reinforced on Thursday when 16-year-old Jake Doran was named to face the tourists in Alice Springs later this month.

England's first tour match was against a second string Western Australia team in Perth, while in the rain-disrupted second in Hobart they faced an Australia A team with an undistinguished bowling unit.

Cricket Australia moved to ease concerns that England might arrive at next week's first test in Brisbane undercooked by reinforcing a New South Wales XI side with senior batsmen from other states for the ongoing third tour match in Sydney.

The fourth and final tour match takes place between the Brisbane and Adelaide tests at Traeger Park on November 29-30 and Doran, one of Australia's most promising young cricketers, was included in a 12-man Chairman's XI squad named on Thursday.

The remainder of the squad is more experienced than the prolific left-handed batsman and they will be led by spinner Michael Beer, who played the first of his two tests against England in the final match of the 2010-11 Ashes series.

"England has been one of the most successful international teams in recent years and the Chairman's XI team contains some of the most exciting young cricketers in the country," Cricket Australia's national talent manager Gregg Chappell said in a news release.

Left-arm seamer Josh Lalor, one of only two indigenous players on the state contract lists, was also named in the team for the first match in Alice Springs featuring an international team for 13 years.

England are seeking a fourth successive Ashes triumph on the tour, which follows their 3-0 home series victory over Australia earlier this year. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)