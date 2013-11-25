BRISBANE Nov 25 England batsman Jonathan Trott has left the team's ongoing Ashes tour of Australia with a stress-related illness, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

"Trott will take a break from cricket for the foreseeable future and will take no further part in the tour," the ECB said on its official Twitter account. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)