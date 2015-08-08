NOTTINGHAM, England Following is reaction to England's victory over Australia by an innings and 87 runs in the fourth test on Saturday which ensured they will regain the Ashes.

England captain Alastair Cook:

"I said I wouldn't cry but maybe I might at some stage. Someone told us to watch the Ashes from behind the sofa. From where we've been as a side over the last 18 months, we've stuck to what we believe was the right thing to do. The way the lads stepped up has been unbelievable."

England fast bowler Mark Wood who took the final wicket of the match:

"I can't quite believe it. The summer couldn't have gone any better for me. To miss out at Edgbaston and then to be back here and take the winning wicket is an incredible feeling, one I'll never forget. I was still shaking in the dressing room half an hour later."

England fast bowler Stuart Broad who took career-best figures of 8-15 to help bowl Australia out for 60 in the first innings:

"Alastair Cook has stood up as a man and led from the front -- he's a pleasure to play with, he's got such hunger for England to do well."

Australia captain Michael Clarke:

"It's obviously a tough time. I'm extremely disappointed with losing the Ashes and how I've performed. England deserve so much credit -- they outclassed us in this series and we need to learn from the way we performed."

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne on Twitter:

"Congratulations to Alastair Cook & the England team on the Ashes victory. Played fearless & entertaining cricket, was nice to watch !!"

England batsman Ian Bell who became the first England player since Ian Botham to be part of five Ashes series winning teams:

"It's amazing. Performances from the whole group have been incredible. This win is right up there."

Former England captain Ian Botham on Twitter:

"Great day England win the ASHES ! It doesn't get any better !! Well played boys !!"

Former England captain Michael Vaughan:

"Alastair Cook has led England with a real style in this series. He has put England in the right frame of mind to deliver their skills. This feels so much better than 2013. Australia were clear favourites, so this is an amazing achievement."

Former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath:

"Australia will make changes for The Oval. There will be a few guys left out and a few careers finished. You live and die by your performances."

(Compiled by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)