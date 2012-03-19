Nadal reclaims throne with brutal defeat of Wawrinka
PARIS Claycourt king Rafa Nadal regained his Roland Garros throne after two years in exile with a brutal 6-2 6-3 6-1 mauling of Swiss Stan Wawrinka to complete 'La Decima' on Sunday.
DHAKA Bangladesh have called up uncapped left-arm pacer Abul Hossain to replace the injured Shafiul Islam in their Asia Cup squad, a team official said on Sunday.
Shafiul has been ruled out of the tournament after injuring his shoulder fielding in their match against India on Friday.
"Shafiul has damaged some soft tissues and was given 10 days of rest," said chief selector Akram Khan.
"Raju (Abul Hossain) has already joined the squad and will be available for selection in our next game against Sri Lanka," Akram added.
Bangladesh, who beat India by five wickets, will face Pakistan in the final if they beat Sri Lanka in the final round robin match on Tuesday.
MONTREAL Lewis Hamilton's love affair with the Canadian Grand Prix continued unabated on Sunday as he won the race for a sixth time and slashed Sebastian Vettel's Formula One championship lead to 12 points.