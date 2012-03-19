DHAKA Bangladesh have called up uncapped left-arm pacer Abul Hossain to replace the injured Shafiul Islam in their Asia Cup squad, a team official said on Sunday.

Shafiul has been ruled out of the tournament after injuring his shoulder fielding in their match against India on Friday.

"Shafiul has damaged some soft tissues and was given 10 days of rest," said chief selector Akram Khan.

"Raju (Abul Hossain) has already joined the squad and will be available for selection in our next game against Sri Lanka," Akram added.

Bangladesh, who beat India by five wickets, will face Pakistan in the final if they beat Sri Lanka in the final round robin match on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)