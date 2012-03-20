Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
DHAKA, March 20 Rain delayed the start of the Bangladesh innings in the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka were all out for 232 runs in 49.5 overs and tournament organisers said no overs will be lost from the Bangladesh innings in the day-night match if there is a delay less than one hour.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.