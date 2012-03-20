DHAKA, March 20 Rain delayed the start of the Bangladesh innings in the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka were all out for 232 runs in 49.5 overs and tournament organisers said no overs will be lost from the Bangladesh innings in the day-night match if there is a delay less than one hour.

