French Open - Storm brewing for Nadal as Wawrinka blocks his path
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
DHAKA (Reuters)- Play resumed in the Asia Cup one-day match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka after nearly two hours of interruption by rain at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka were all out for 232 runs in 49.5 overs and the home side were set a revised target of 212 runs in 40 overs to win the game.
Bangladesh will play in the final of the four-nation tournament against Pakistan on Thursday if they can win the match.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.