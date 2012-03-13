UPDATE 2-Cricket-India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON, June 11 India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
DHAKA, MARCH 13 - DHAKA, March 13 India beat Sri Lanka by 50 runs in their Asia Cup match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.
Scores: India 304-3 in 50 overs (V. Kohli 108, G. Gambhir 100) v Sri Lanka 254 all out in 45.1 overs (M. Jayawardene 78, K. Sangakkara 65; I. Pathan 4-32, R. Ashwin 3-39, V. Kumar 3-55)
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON, June 11 India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
LONDON, June 11 Holders India knocked out South Africa from the Champions Trophy on Sunday after winning their Group B match by eight wickets to reach the semi-finals.