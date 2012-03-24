DHAKA, March 24 Bangladesh will ask the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to review an incident in the final over of the Asia Cup final against Pakistan on Thursday which they believe cost them the game.

Pakistan won by two runs after Bangladesh could score six runs only from the final over bowled by Aizaz Cheema.

Enayet Hossain Siraj, chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations committee, told reporters on Saturday that Cheema had deliberately blocked batsman Mahmudullah in the final over.

He said the BCB would demand five penalty runs which if granted could force the ACA to reverse the result.

"We have seen video footage of the incident repeatedly. It is clear that Cheema blocked Mahmudullah deliberately," Siraj said.

"We will lodge a written appeal to the ACC very soon and will also give a copy to the International Cricket Council."

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John Mehaffey)

