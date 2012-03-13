DHAKA, March 13 Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir
made centuries to set up a 50-run win for India over Sri Lanka
in their first match at the Asia Cup on Tuesday.
Kohli hit 108 and Gambhir exactly 100 to lift India to a
total of 304 for three before four wickets from paceman Irfan
Pathan helped them dismiss Sri Lanka for 254 with nearly five
overs to spare.
Sent into bat first, India lost Sachin Tendulkar for just
six when he hit a full toss from fast bowler Suranga Lakmal
straight into the hands of Mahela Jayawardene at short cover.
But Kohli and Gambhir added 205 runs for the second wicket
before both departing in this space of two balls from medium
pacer Farveez Maharoof.
Newly appointed vice-captain Kohli, who also scored a
century in his last one-day international in Australia, faced
120 balls and struck only seven fours in a solid knock which
earned him the man of the match award.
Gambhir looked nervous having survived a strong lbw appeal
off the second ball of the match and he was also dropped by
Dinesh Chandimal at long on off Sekkuge Prasanna when on 36.
Gambhir faced 118 balls and hit seven fours in his 10th
one-day international century and first since 2010.
Skipper MS Dhoni was unbeaten on 46 off just 26 balls and
Suresh Raina added 30 off 17 deliveries to help India's total
past 300.
Sri Lanka also made a positive start, Jayawardene scoring 78
off 59 balls with 10 fours and two sixes and Kumar Sangakkara
chipping in with 65 off 87 balls.
But regular wickets for Pathan, off-spinner Ravichandran
Ashwin and medium pacer Vinay Kumar never allowed Sri Lanka to
build significant partnerships which ultimately cost them the
game.
Ashwin and Kumar claimed three wickets each.
Sri Lanka play Pakistan in the next match in the tournament
on Thursday. India face hosts Bangladesh on Friday.
