DHAKA, March 22 Pace bowler Aizaz Cheema grabbed
three wickets at key moments to help Pakistan beat Bangladesh by
two runs in a thrilling final to win the Asia Cup for the second
time on Thursday.
The home side came agonisingly close to becoming the new
Asian champions with nine needed in the final over. However,
Cheema conceded only six runs and took a wicket in the process
to see his side home.
Shahadat Hossain took the strike in the final ball after
Cheema bowled Abdur Razzak when a boundary would have done it
for Bangladesh. But he could manage just a leg bye as the home
side were restricted to 234 for eight in reply to Pakistan's 236
for nine.
Tamim Iqbal scored 60 off 68 balls, his fourth half-century
in as many matches in the tournament, and Shakib Al Hassan (68)
added 89 runs for the fourth wicket stand with Nasir Hossain
(28) to put Bangladesh in control.
Umar Gul broke their resistance, inducing Nasir to hit a
catch to Misbah-ul-Haq at mid-wicket and Cheema silenced the
roaring Sher-e-Bangla crowd in the next over when he bowled
Shakib around his legs.
Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was caught by Nasir Jamshed on the
square-leg boundary off Cheema for 10 then Mashrafe Mortaza
struck 18 off eight balls.
Shahid Afridi won the man-of-the-match award after scoring
32 runs off 22 balls and conceding 28 from his 10 overs.
Pakistan opener Mohammad Hafeez scored 40 off 87 balls and
wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed contributed 46 not out.
Sarfraz took 19 runs off the final over bowled by Shahadat
that finally proved to have made the difference
Shakib, who also took two wickets for Bangladesh alongside
Mortaza and Razzak, was adjudged player of the tournament.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories