DHAKA, March 16 Bangladesh beat India by five wickets in the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Scores: India 289-5 in 50 overs (S. Tendulkar 114, V. Kohli 66, S. Raina 51) v Bangladesh 293-5 in 49.2 overs (Tamim Iqbal 70, Nasir Hossain 54, Jahurul Islam 53; P. Kumar 3-56)

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Toby Davis; for any query please call +8801817030827 or email iashayaan@gmail.com)