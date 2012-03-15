* Misbah leads from the front in Asia Cup
* Akmal helps captain with attacking 77
By Azad Majumder
DHAKA, March 15 Half-centuries by captain
Misbah-ul-Haq and Umar Akmal and a lively spell of bowling from
paceman Aizaz Cheema helped Pakistan to a six-wicket win over
Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup on Thursday.
Sri Lanka's defeat was their second in a row while Pakistan
are now all but guaranteed a place in the final.
Misbah and Akmal shared a stand of 152 for the fourth wicket
to lead Pakistan safely to their target in 39.5 overs after
Cheema claimed four for 43 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for a
mediocre 188.
Sri Lanka created early pressure when paceman Suranga Lakmal
took two wickets and leg-spinner Seekkuge Prasanna picked up one
to leave Pakistan struggling on 33 for three.
Misbah and Akmal then steadied the ship and gradually put
Pakistan in control as they recorded a second win in the
four-nation tournament, plus a bonus point for reaching their
target with more than 10 overs to spare.
Akmal fell for 77 with his side three runs from victory. He
tried to finish the match off with a six but ended up offering a
catch to Upul Tharanga at mid-wicket off Farveez Maharoof.
The attacking right-hander, dropped earlier by Lahiru
Thirimanne at backward square leg, struck seven fours and two
sixes.
Misbah, a cool customer at the other end, hit 72 not out
with nine fours and a six.
Hammad Azam, playing his first match in the tournament,
completed the victory by hitting Prasanna for four through long
off.
MISBAH PRAISE
"It was a much-needed performance from the middle order,"
Misbah told reporters.
"Most of our batsmen struggled during last month's England
series," he added, referring to his team's 4-0 drubbing. "I
think this performance is really a confidence builder."
Earlier, Cheema ripped the heart out of Sri Lanka's
top-order before off-spinner Saeed Ajmal mopped up the tail with
three for 27.
Cheema dismissed openers Mahela Jayawardene (12) and
Tillakaratne Dilshan (20) as Sri Lanka slumped to 65 for four.
Kumar Sangakkara (71) and Tharanga (57) gave the bowlers
something to defend by sharing a fifth-wicket partnership of 96
before Ajmal triggered a collapse which saw them lose their last
six wickets for 27 runs.
"I thought that probably 250 on this track would have been a
very competitive score," said skipper Jayawardene. "We didn't
get anywhere near that.
"It's tough to get bowlers to come back and do something
magical. I think they bowled really well and gave everything
they had."
India are set to join Pakistan in the final if they beat
hosts Bangladesh on Friday.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Tony Jimenez)