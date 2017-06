India's Suresh Raina (L) congratulates Sachin Tendulkar after he scored his 100th centuries against Bangladesh during their One Day International (ODI) cricket match of Asia Cup in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

DHAKA India made 289 for five wickets against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Scores: India 289-5 in 50 overs (S. Tendulkar 114, V. Kohli 66, S. Raina 51) v Bangladesh

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Toby Davis; for any query please call +8801817030827 or email iashayaan@gmail.com)