India's Virender Sehwag walks off after being dismissed against Sri Lanka during their one-day international cricket match in Brisbane February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

MUMBAI Selectors have rested opening batsman Virender Sehwag and pace duo Zaheer Khan and Umesh Yadav from the country's squad for next month's Asia Cup one-day international competition in Bangladesh.

Big-hitting all rounder Yusuf Pathan and paceman Ashok Dinda were recalled to the 15-man squad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Defending champions India, who also won the 50-over World Cup on home soil last year, will play Pakistan, Sri Lanka and hosts Bangladesh in the four-nation tournament from March 11-22.

Squad: Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Manoj Tiwary, Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Irfan Pathan, Praveen Kumar, R. Vinay Kumar, Ashok Dinda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Sharma.

