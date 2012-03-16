DHAKA, March 16 India made 289 for five wickets against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. Scores: India 289-5 in 50 overs (S. Tendulkar 114, V. Kohli 66, S. Raina 51) v Bangladesh (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Toby Davis; for any query please call +8801817030827 or email iashayaan@gmail.com)