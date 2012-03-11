French Open - Storm brewing for Nadal as Wawrinka blocks his path
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
DHAKA Pakistan were 262 for eight in their 50 overs in the opening match of the Asia Cup against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.
Scores: Pakistan 262-8 in 50 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 89, Nasir Jamshed 54; Shahadat Hossain 3-53) v Bangladesh
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Clare Fallon)
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
BIRMINGHAM Australia were knocked out of the Champions Trophy without winning a game after Ben Stokes' stunning century guided England to an impressive 40-run Duckworth-Lewis victory on Saturday.