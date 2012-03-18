French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
DHAKA (Reuters)- Pakistan scored 329 for six wickets from their 50 overs against India in the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.
Scores: Pakistan 329-6 in 50 overs (Nasir Jamshed 112, Mohammad Hafeez 105, Younis Khan 52) v India
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Tom Pilcher)
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.