DHAKA Dec 26 Pakistan were drawn to play hosts Bangladesh in the opening match of next year's Asia Cup tournament, organisers said on Monday.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play in the March 12-22 tournament in Dhaka. The top two teams from the round-robin phase will qualify for the final.

India have won the tournament five times while Sri Lanka were crowned four times. Pakistan won it only once when Bangladesh last hosted it in May 2000.

Itinerary

March 12: Bangladesh v Pakistan

March 13: India v Sri Lanka

March 14: Reserve Day

March 15: Pakistan v Sri Lanka

March 16: India v Bangladesh

March 17: Reserve Day

Match 18: India v Pakistan

March 19: Reserve Day

March 20: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh

March 21: Reserve Day

March 22: Final

March 23: Reserve Day

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Pritha Sarkar)