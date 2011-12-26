DHAKA Dec 26 Pakistan were drawn to play
hosts Bangladesh in the opening match of next year's Asia Cup
tournament, organisers said on Monday.
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play in the
March 12-22 tournament in Dhaka. The top two teams from the
round-robin phase will qualify for the final.
India have won the tournament five times while Sri Lanka
were crowned four times. Pakistan won it only once when
Bangladesh last hosted it in May 2000.
Itinerary
March 12: Bangladesh v Pakistan
March 13: India v Sri Lanka
March 14: Reserve Day
March 15: Pakistan v Sri Lanka
March 16: India v Bangladesh
March 17: Reserve Day
Match 18: India v Pakistan
March 19: Reserve Day
March 20: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh
March 21: Reserve Day
March 22: Final
March 23: Reserve Day
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; editing by Pritha Sarkar)