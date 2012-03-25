KARACHI, March 25 Bangladesh have reacted too late in trying to have the result of the Asia Cup final overturned, the Pakistan Cricket Board's chief operating officer said on Sunday.

A senior official from the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Saturday that it will ask the Asian Cricket Council to review an incident in the last over of Thursday's final against Pakistan which they believe cost them the game.

Pakistan won the final by two runs but Bangladesh say Pakistani bowler Aizaz Cheema, who bowled the final over, deliberately tried to block batsman Mahmudullah and five penalty runs should be incurred.

"We are a bit surprised by this late reaction from the Bangladesh board because we believe if something was wrong the match officials would have taken action on the spot," the PCB's Subhan Ahmed told Reuters.

"What we fail to understand is why there is this late reaction from the Bangladesh board. But even if they appeal I don't think it will affect relations between the two boards."

Pakistan, who have not hosted international matches since a gun attack on the Sri Lanka team in 2009, have invited Bangladesh to play a three-match one-day series next month.

The PCB is still waiting for a response from the Bangladesh board, which says it will follow any decision made by its government.

(Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows; Reuters Messaging: mark.meadows.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; For the sports blog Left Field: blogs.reuters.com/sport))