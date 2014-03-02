March 2 Shahid Afridi smashed an unbeaten 18-ball 34, including two consecutive sixes in the final over, to take Pakistan to a tense one-wicket victory over arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup in Dhaka on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 246, Pakistan were on the cusp of victory at 235 for six but suddenly lost three quick wickets to complicate things for themselves.

Former Pakistan captain Afridi, known for his hard-hitting abilities, came on strike with his team needing nine off four deliveries off Ravichandran Ashwin.

The all-rounder, who turned 34 on Saturday, needed just two balls as he slammed the off-spinner for two sixes to spark wild celebrations among his team mates.

Mohammad Hafeez top-scored for Pakistan with a 75 after openers Ahmed Shehzad (42) and Sharjeel Khan (25) gave them a solid start with a 71-run stand for the first wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan spinners Saeed Ajmal and Hafeez took five wickets between themselves to restrict India to 245 for eight after captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to field.

Opener Rohit Sharma scored 56, while half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu (58) and Ravindra Jadeja (52 not out) took India to a respectable total. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Pritha Sarkar)