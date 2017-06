DHAKA, March 15 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 188 all out in 45.4 overs (K. Sangakkara 71, U. Tharanga 57; Aizaz Cheema 4-43, Saeed Ajaml 3-27) v Pakistan 189-4 in 39. 5 overs (Umar Akmal 77, Misbah-ul Haq 72 not out)

(Reporting by Azad Majumder)