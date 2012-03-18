UPDATE 2-Cricket-India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON, June 11 India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
DHAKA, March 18 (Reuters)- India beat Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
Scores: Pakistan 329-6 in 50 overs (Nasir Jamshed 112, Mohammad Hafeez 105, Younus Khan 52) v India 330-4 in 47.5 overs (Virat Kohli 183, Rohit Sharma 68, Sachin Tendulkar 52) (Editing By Alison Wildey)
