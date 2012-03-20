DHAKA, March 20 Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by five wickets to reach the Asia Cup final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 232 all out in 49.5 overs (C. Kapugedera 62; Nazmul Hossain 3-32) v Bangladesh 212-5 in 37.1 overs (Tamim Iqbal 59, Shakib Al Hasan 56). (Editing by Toby Davis)