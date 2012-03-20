Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
DHAKA, March 20 Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by five wickets to reach the Asia Cup final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 232 all out in 49.5 overs (C. Kapugedera 62; Nazmul Hossain 3-32) v Bangladesh 212-5 in 37.1 overs (Tamim Iqbal 59, Shakib Al Hasan 56). (Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.