Soccer - Under-20 success shows England's got talent, says Southgate
GLASGOW England manager Gareth Southgate says critics of the country’s youth development scheme have been proved wrong by the Three Lions' march to the Under-20 World Cup final.
DHAKA Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by five wickets to reach the Asia Cup final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 232 all out in 49.5 overs (C. Kapugedera 62; Nazmul Hossain 3-32) v Bangladesh 212-5 in 37.1 overs (Tamim Iqbal 59, Shakib Al Hasan 56).
KINGSTON, Jamaica As Usain Bolt prepares to run his last competitive Jamaican race on Saturday, the world's fastest man is already thinking about his future.