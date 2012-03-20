Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
DHAKA, March 20 (Reuters)- Scoreboard in the Asia Cup one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene b Nazmul Hossain 5 T. Dilshan b Nazmul Hossain 19 K. Sangakkara c Nazimuddin b Nazmul Hossain 6 C. Kapugedera c Shakib Al Hasan b Abdur Razzak 62 L. Thirimanne st Mushfiqur Rahim b Abdur Razzak 48 U. Tharanga c Mushfiqur Rahim b Shahadat Hossain 48 F. Maharoof c Mushfiqur Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 3 N. Kulasekara lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 1 S. Senanayake not out 19 L. Malinga b Mashrafe Mortaza 10 S. Lakmal run out 0 Extras (lb 3 w 8) 11 Total (all out; 49.5 overs) 232 Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-29 3-32 4-120 5-169 6-175 7-183 8-204 9-230 Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 9.5-1-30-1, Nazmul Hossain 8-1-32-3, Shahadat Hossain 8-0-51-1 (w-2), Abdur Razzak 10-0-44-2 (w-2), Shakib Al Hasan 10-1-56-2 (w-3), Mahmudullah 4-0-16-0 (w-1) Bangladesh innings (revised target 212 in 40 overs) Tamim Iqbal c Thirimanne b Senanayake 59 Nazimuddin b Kulasekara 6 Jahurul Islam c Kapugedera b Lakmal 2 Mushfiqur Rahim b Kulasekara 1 Shakib Al Hasan lbw Senanayake 56 Nasir Hossain not out 36 Mahmudullah not out 32 Extras (lb-13 w-7) 20 Total (for five wickets; 37.1 overs) 212 Did not bat: Abdur Razzak, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shahadat Hossain, Nazmul Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-39 3-40 4-116 5-135 Bowling: L. Malinga 8-0-29-0 (w-3), N. Kulasekara 6-0-30-2 (w-1), S. Lakmal 7.1-0-44-1 (w-3), S. Senanayake 8-0-38-2, F. Maharoof 6-0-46-0, T. Dilshan 2-0-12-0 Result: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by five wickets (D/L method)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.