DHAKA, March 22 Scoreboard in the Asia Cup final between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday. Pakistan beat Bangladesh by two runs. Pakistan innings Mohammad Hafeez c Nazmul b Razzak 40 Nasir Jamshed c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 9 Younis Khan lbw b Nazmul 1 Misbah-ul Haq run out 13 Umar Akmal c Rahim b Mahmudullah 30 Hammad Azam c & b Shakib 30 Shahid Afridi c Nasir b Shakib 32 Sharfraz Ahmed not out 46 Umar Gul c Shakib b Mortaza 4 Saeed Ajmal b Razzak 4 Aizaz Cheema not out 9 Extras (b-2 lb-8 nb-4 w-4) 18 Total (nine wickets; 50 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-19 3-55 4-70 5-129 6-133 7-178 8-199 9-206 Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-0-48-2 (1w), Nazmul Hossain 8-1-36-1, Abdur Razzak 10-3-26-2 Shahadat Hossain 9-0-63-0 (nb-3 w-2), Shakib Al Hasan 10-1-39-2 (w-1), Mahmudullah 3-0-14-1 Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal c Younis b Gul 60 Nazimuddin c Younis b Afridi 16 Jahirul Islam c Younis b Ajmal 0 Nasir Hossain c Misbah b Gul 28 Shakib Al Hasan b Cheema 68 Mushfiqur Rahim c Jamshed b Cheema 10 Mahmudullah not out 17 Mashrafe Mortaza c Jamshed b Ajmal 18 Abdur Razzak b Cheema 6 Shahadat Hossain not out 0 Extras (lb-5 w-4-nb-2) 11 Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 234 Did not bat: Nazmul Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-68 2-68 3-81 4-170 5-179 6-190 7-218 8-233 Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 10-0-30-0 (w-1), Umar Gul 10-2-65-2 (nb-1), Saeed Ajmal 10-2-40-2 (w-1), Shahid Afridi 10-1-28-1(w-1), Aizaz Cheema 7-0-46-3 (nb-1), Hammad Azam 3-0-20-0 (w-1) - - - - Compiled by Azad Majumder; Editing by Tom Pilcher) Twitter: @PilcherReuters Please double-click on the newslink: for cricket stories