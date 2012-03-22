DHAKA, March 22 Scoreboard in the Asia Cup final
between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National
Stadium on Thursday.
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by two runs.
Pakistan innings
Mohammad Hafeez c Nazmul b Razzak 40
Nasir Jamshed c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 9
Younis Khan lbw b Nazmul 1
Misbah-ul Haq run out 13
Umar Akmal c Rahim b Mahmudullah 30
Hammad Azam c & b Shakib 30
Shahid Afridi c Nasir b Shakib 32
Sharfraz Ahmed not out 46
Umar Gul c Shakib b Mortaza 4
Saeed Ajmal b Razzak 4
Aizaz Cheema not out 9
Extras (b-2 lb-8 nb-4 w-4) 18
Total (nine wickets; 50 overs) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-19 3-55 4-70 5-129 6-133 7-178 8-199
9-206
Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-0-48-2 (1w), Nazmul Hossain
8-1-36-1, Abdur Razzak 10-3-26-2 Shahadat Hossain 9-0-63-0 (nb-3
w-2), Shakib Al Hasan 10-1-39-2 (w-1), Mahmudullah 3-0-14-1
Bangladesh innings
Tamim Iqbal c Younis b Gul 60
Nazimuddin c Younis b Afridi 16
Jahirul Islam c Younis b Ajmal 0
Nasir Hossain c Misbah b Gul 28
Shakib Al Hasan b Cheema 68
Mushfiqur Rahim c Jamshed b Cheema 10
Mahmudullah not out 17
Mashrafe Mortaza c Jamshed b Ajmal 18
Abdur Razzak b Cheema 6
Shahadat Hossain not out 0
Extras (lb-5 w-4-nb-2) 11
Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 234
Did not bat: Nazmul Hossain
Fall of wickets: 1-68 2-68 3-81 4-170 5-179 6-190 7-218
8-233
Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 10-0-30-0 (w-1), Umar Gul 10-2-65-2
(nb-1), Saeed Ajmal 10-2-40-2 (w-1), Shahid Afridi
10-1-28-1(w-1), Aizaz Cheema 7-0-46-3 (nb-1), Hammad Azam
3-0-20-0 (w-1)
