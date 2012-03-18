DHAKA, March 18 (Reuters)- Scoreboard in the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. Pakistan Innings Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Dinda 105 Nasir Jamshed c Irfan Pathan b Ashwin 112 Umar Akmal c Gambhir b Kumar 28 Younus Khan c Raina b Kumar 52 Shahid Afridi c Kohli b Irfan Pathan 9 Hammad Azam c Kohli b Dinda 4 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 4 Umar Gul not out 0 Extras: (b-1 lb-3 nb-1 w-10) 15 Total (for six wickets; 50 overs) 329 Did not bat: Saeed Ajmal, Wahab Riaz, Aizaz Cheema Fall of wickets: 1-224 2-225 3-273 4-313 5-323 6-326 Bowling: P. Kumar 10-0-77-2 (w-2), I. Pathan 10-0-69-1 (w-2 nb-1), A. Dinda 8-0-47-2 (w-3), S. Raina 2.2-0-15-0, R. Sharma 3-0-19-0, Y. Pathan 5-0-30-0 (w-1), R. Ashwin 10-0-56-1 (w-2), S. Tendulkar 1.4-0-12-0 India innings G. Gambhir lbw b lbw b Mohammad Hafeez 0 S. Tendulkar c Younus Khan b Saeed Ajmal 52 V. Kohli c Mohammad Hafeez b Umar Gul 183 R. Sharma c Shahid Afridi b Umar Gul 68 S. Raina not out 12 MS Dhoni not out 4 Extras (b-5 lb-1 w-4 nb-1) 11 Total (four wickets; 48 overs) 330 Did not bat: Y. Pathan, I. Pathan, R. Ashwin, P. Kumar, A. Dinda Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-133 3-305 4-318 Bowling: Mohammad Hafeez 9-0-42-1, Umar Gul 8.5-0-65-2 (w-3), Aizaz Cheema 8-0-60-0, Saeed Ajmal 9-0-49-1, Shahid Afridi 9-0-58-0, Wahab Riaz 4-0-50-0 (w-1 nb-1) Result: India won by six wickets