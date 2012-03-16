Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
DHAKA, March 16 Scoreboard in the Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. India innings G. Gambhir b Shafiul Islam 11 S. Tendulkar c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mashrafe Mortaza 114 V. Kohli b Abdur Razzak 66 S. Raina c Tamim Iqbal b Mashrafe Mortaza 51 M. Dhoni not out 21 R. Sharma run out 4 R. Jadeja not out 4 Extras (lb-6 w-10 nb-2) 18 Total (for five wickets; 50 overs) 289 Did not bat: R. Ashwin, P. Kumar, I. Pathan, A. Dinda Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-173 3-259 4-259 5-267 Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-1-44-2 (w-1 nb-1), Shafiul Islam 5-0-24-1 (w-1), Shahadat Hossain 10-0-81-0 (w-2 nb-1), Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-63-0 (w-3), Abdur Razzak 10-0-41-1(w-3), Mahmudullah 4-0-24-0, Nasir Hossain 1-0-6-0 Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal c Jadeja b Kumar 70 Nazimuddin c Sharma b Kumar 5 Jahurul Islam c Sharma b Jadeja 53 Nasir Hossain c Raina b Kumar 54 Shakib Al Hasan st Dhoni b Ashwin 49 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 46 Mahmudullah not out 4 Extras (lb 7 w 3 nb 2) 12 Total (for five wickets; 49.2 overs) 293 Did not bat: Mashrafe Mortaza, Abdur Razzak, Shafiul Islam, Shahadat Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-128 3-156 4-224 5-288 Bowling: P. Kumar 10-0-56-3 (nb-1), I. Pathan 9-0-61-0 (w-1), A. Dinda 5.2-1-38-0 (nb-1), S. Raina 7-1-30-0, R. Sharma 2-0-13-0, R. Ashwin 10-0-56-1 (w-1) Jadeja 6-0-32-1 (w-1) Result: Bangladesh won by five wickets (Compiled by by Azad Majumder; Editing by Toby Davis; for any query please call +8801817030827 or email iashayaan@gmail.com)
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.