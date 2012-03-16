DHAKA, March 16 Scoreboard in the Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. India innings G. Gambhir b Shafiul Islam 11 S. Tendulkar c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mashrafe Mortaza 114 V. Kohli b Abdur Razzak 66 S. Raina c Tamim Iqbal b Mashrafe Mortaza 51 M. Dhoni not out 21 R. Sharma run out 4 R. Jadeja not out 4 Extras (lb-6 w-10 nb-2) 18 Total (for five wickets; 50 overs) 289 Did not bat: R. Ashwin, P. Kumar, I. Pathan, A. Dinda Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-173 3-259 4-259 5-267 Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-1-44-2 (w-1 nb-1), Shafiul Islam 5-0-24-1 (w-1), Shahadat Hossain 10-0-81-0 (w-2 nb-1), Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-63-0 (w-3), Abdur Razzak 10-0-41-1(w-3), Mahmudullah 4-0-24-0, Nasir Hossain 1-0-6-0 Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal c Jadeja b Kumar 70 Nazimuddin c Sharma b Kumar 5 Jahurul Islam c Sharma b Jadeja 53 Nasir Hossain c Raina b Kumar 54 Shakib Al Hasan st Dhoni b Ashwin 49 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 46 Mahmudullah not out 4 Extras (lb 7 w 3 nb 2) 12 Total (for five wickets; 49.2 overs) 293 Did not bat: Mashrafe Mortaza, Abdur Razzak, Shafiul Islam, Shahadat Hossain Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-128 3-156 4-224 5-288 Bowling: P. Kumar 10-0-56-3 (nb-1), I. Pathan 9-0-61-0 (w-1), A. Dinda 5.2-1-38-0 (nb-1), S. Raina 7-1-30-0, R. Sharma 2-0-13-0, R. Ashwin 10-0-56-1 (w-1) Jadeja 6-0-32-1 (w-1) Result: Bangladesh won by five wickets (Compiled by by Azad Majumder; Editing by Toby Davis; for any query please call +8801817030827 or email iashayaan@gmail.com)