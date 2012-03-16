Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim (L) celebrates with teammates after Bangladesh won against India after their One Day International (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match in Dhaka March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sanaul Haque

DHAKA Scoreboard in the Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

India innings

G. Gambhir b Shafiul Islam 11

S. Tendulkar c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mashrafe Mortaza 114

V. Kohli b Abdur Razzak 66

S. Raina c Tamim Iqbal b Mashrafe Mortaza 51

M. Dhoni not out 21

R. Sharma run out 4

R. Jadeja not out 4

Extras (lb-6 w-10 nb-2) 18

Total (for five wickets; 50 overs) 289

Did not bat: R. Ashwin, P. Kumar, I. Pathan, A. Dinda

Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-173 3-259 4-259 5-267

Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-1-44-2 (w-1 nb-1), Shafiul Islam 5-0-24-1 (w-1), Shahadat Hossain 10-0-81-0 (w-2 nb-1), Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-63-0 (w-3), Abdur Razzak 10-0-41-1(w-3), Mahmudullah 4-0-24-0, Nasir Hossain 1-0-6-0

Bangladesh innings

Tamim Iqbal c Jadeja b Kumar 70

Nazimuddin c Sharma b Kumar 5

Jahurul Islam c Sharma b Jadeja 53

Nasir Hossain c Raina b Kumar 54

Shakib Al Hasan st Dhoni b Ashwin 49

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 46

Mahmudullah not out 4

Extras (lb 7 w 3 nb 2) 12

Total (for five wickets; 49.2 overs) 293

Did not bat: Mashrafe Mortaza, Abdur Razzak, Shafiul Islam, Shahadat Hossain

Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-128 3-156 4-224 5-288

Bowling: P. Kumar 10-0-56-3 (nb-1), I. Pathan 9-0-61-0 (w-1), A. Dinda 5.2-1-38-0 (nb-1), S. Raina 7-1-30-0, R. Sharma 2-0-13-0, R. Ashwin 10-0-56-1 (w-1) Jadeja 6-0-32-1 (w-1)

Result: Bangladesh won by five wickets

