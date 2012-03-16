Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
DHAKA, March 16 India's Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer to score 100 international centuries during the Asia Cup one-dayer against Bangladesh on Friday.
The 38-year-old Indian stroked a single off left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan to reach the landmark. He has scored 51 centuries in tests and 49 in one-day internationals. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.