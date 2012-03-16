DHAKA, March 16 India's Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer to score 100 international centuries during the Asia Cup one-dayer against Bangladesh on Friday.

The 38-year-old Indian stroked a single off left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan to reach the landmark. He has scored 51 centuries in tests and 49 in one-day internationals. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)