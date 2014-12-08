SYDNEY Australian bowler Sean Abbott, who bowled the bouncer that led to the death of Phillip Hughes, is set to return to action with New South Wales at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was on Monday named in a 12-man squad for the Sheffield Shield match against Queensland, the first fixture at the SCG since Hughes was struck in the back of the head by the delivery on Nov. 25.

Abbott was devastated by the death of his former team mate two days later and has received a wave of support from fellow players in Australia and around the world.

"Players have been given the option of withdrawing from the fixture should they feel they are not ready to play," New South Wales Cricket said in a news release.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)