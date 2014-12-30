MELBOURNE Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar will join Australia's squad for the fourth and final test against India in Sydney, captain Steven Smith said on Tuesday.

Australia drew the third test with India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, sealing the four-match series 2-0.

Agar was a surprise pick during the Ashes in England last year and scored a record 98 as a number 11 batsman on his test debut at the age of 19 in the first test at Trent Bridge.

The Sydney Cricket Ground wicket generally offers turn for spinners, though Australia would be unlikely to have both Agar and off-spinner Nathan Lyon included for the test, with selectors likely to plump for a three-pronged pace attack.

"He's bowling very well at the moment," Smith told reporters.

"He's a good addition to the squad. We'll see how the wicket is in Sydney when we get there and we'll go from there."

Smith confirmed there would be no extra changes to the squad, while Australia's carefully-managed 35-year-old paceman Ryan Harris said he would be fit for the Jan. 6 test.

Harris, who had a long layoff after knee surgery, was rested for the second test in Brisbane after playing the first but was named man-of-the-match in Melbourne after starring with the bat and taking six wickets.

"I'm playing in Sydney, if I get picked," he told reporters.

Australia squad: David Warner, Chris Rogers, Shane Watson, Steve Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Joe Burns, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Ashton Agar.

