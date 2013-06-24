SYDNEY, June 24 Australia media reported that Mickey Arthur has been sacked as coach of the national cricket side just two weeks ahead of the start of the Ashes series against England.

Cricket Australia announced they would be holding a news conference in Bristol, England, later on Monday, where chief executive James Sutherland would "discuss the coaching structure of the Australian team".

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper and other media outlets reported that Arthur had been informed over the weekend that he was being let go despite having two years left on his contract.

The South African took over in 2011 in the wake of a review into the humiliating 3-1 home Ashes defeat to England, the first in nearly a quarter of a century. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John Mair)