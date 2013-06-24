Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
SYDNEY, June 24 Australia media reported that Mickey Arthur has been sacked as coach of the national cricket side just two weeks ahead of the start of the Ashes series against England.
Cricket Australia announced they would be holding a news conference in Bristol, England, later on Monday, where chief executive James Sutherland would "discuss the coaching structure of the Australian team".
The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper and other media outlets reported that Arthur had been informed over the weekend that he was being let go despite having two years left on his contract.
The South African took over in 2011 in the wake of a review into the humiliating 3-1 home Ashes defeat to England, the first in nearly a quarter of a century. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John Mair)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.