SYDNEY Nov 22 England will again play four tour matches in addition to the five tests on the 2013-14 Ashes tour of Australia, Cricket Australia (CA) said in announcing the dates of the series on Thursday.

Cricket's oldest and fiercest international rivalry will be renewed twice next year with Australia's tour of England being followed by the return visit Down Under to avoid the series running into the limited overs World Cup in 2015.

England won the Ashes in 2009 and retained them on their last trip after a convincing 3-1 series triumph in Australia - their first in a quarter of a century.

The tests will again take place at the Gabba in Brisbane, Adelaide Oval, WACA in Perth, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"We are delighted to be able to confirm the Ashes fixtures so far in advance of the series," CA chief James Sutherland said in a statement.

"It means fans will be able to plan their trips around the country to follow all the action.

"I am sure there will be a lot of fans from the UK who will want to make the trip over and we look forward to hosting them here."

England's boisterous travelling "Barmy Army" have become an integral feature of Ashes series in recent years.

The one tour match taking place during the test series will be in Canberra between the first and second tests rather than between the second and third tests as was the case in 2010.

England will also play five one-day matches and three Twenty20 matches against Australia on the tour but the dates for those have yet to be fixed.

England tour schedule:

Oct 31-Nov 2 Western Australia XI Perth

Nov 6-9 Australia A Hobart

Nov 13-16 New South Wales XI Sydney

Nov 21-25 First test Brisbane

Nov 29-30 Chairman's XI Canberra

Dec 5-9 Second test Adelaide

Dec 13-17 Third test Perth

Dec 26-30 Fourth test Melbourne

Jan 3-7 Fifth test Sydney