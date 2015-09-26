Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
MELBOURNE, Sept 26 The Australian cricket team has delayed its travel plans to Bangladesh because of security fears, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Saturday.
The team was due to leave Sydney on Monday morning for Bangladesh but said the plans were now on hold after Australian government sources said they had identified a "potential security risk".
"We have received advice from DFAT (the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) and based on that information we are working with security experts and the Bangladesh Cricket Board on a revised security plan for the tour," CA chief executive James Sutherland said in a statement. (Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.